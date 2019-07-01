July 1 (UPI) -- A security camera at a thrift shop in Alberta captured the moment a confused deer ran through the store, took out a display and exited through a window.

John Francis, the manager of Mission Thrift Store in Edmonton, said the deer dashed in through the open back door and ran through the store.

He said it crashed through a display in the front window on its way toward breaking through the plate glass.

"It jumped straight ahead right through the shelving, busted a bunch of dishes, took the plate glass out immediately, kind of landed on the sidewalk, got up and trotted across the road," Francis told CityNews.

Francis said the deer did not appear to be bleeding and wasn't showing any signs of injury as it ran away from the scene.

"This neighborhood gets more interesting every day I'm here," he said.