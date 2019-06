June 12 (UPI) -- Police in New York state shared video of a deer that wandered into a mall and ran loose inside a sporting goods store.

The Clarkstown Police Department said the "Bambi lookalike" apparently "decided it was a good day to go shopping" at Dick's Sporting Goods at the Palisades Center Mall.

The department shared video of the deer running loose inside the store.

Police said a store employee was able to coax the deer outside and it ran away uninjured.