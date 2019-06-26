Deer crashes through window of Pennsylvania home

June 26 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania home is in need to repairs after an apparently confused deer jumped through a large window, shattering the glass.

Witnesses said the deer crashed through the window of the Harrisburg home, known as the Harvey Taylor House.

The animal was able to get back outside and was last seen Tuesday fleeing toward the Susquehanna River.

Neighbors said its not uncommon to spot deer in the area, but they aren't generally prone to breaking and entering.

Police in Texas responding to a report of a burglar in progress earlier this month discovered a deer that had similar broken through a window was still inside the house. The Lufkin Police Department said the deer was coaxed into leaving through the front door.