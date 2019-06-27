Albino alligators create batch of albino eggs at Florida park

June 27 (UPI) -- A wildlife park in Florida said its mated pair of albino alligators have led to what are believed to be the world's first full batch of albino alligator eggs.

Wild Florida in Kenansville said Snowflake, a 25-year-old female gator, and Blizzard, a 14-year-old male, produced the eggs in their albino alligator exhibit, the first time in the world that two albino gators are known to have successfully mated.

"Alligator moms are some of the best moms out there in the animal kingdom but, unfortunately, Snowflake is blind due to her albinism," Wild Florida co-owner and co-founder Dan Munns said in a Facebook video. "To ensure these eggs have the highest chance of survival, we're relocating the eggs to a more secure location to help protect them from natural predators and monitor their progress."

Munns said the eggs are being placed in a temperature-controlled environment in the hopes of giving them the best chance for healthy hatches. He said the normal incubation period for alligator eggs is about 60 days.