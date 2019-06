June 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania captured an alligator spotted swimming in a creek near a road.

Blair County officials said the 3-foot reptile was spotted swimming Tuesday near River Road in Antis Township, near Tipton.

Authorities said it took about two hours to safely capture the alligator.

The reptile was taken to Center Wildlife Care in Port Matilda.

The origins of the alligator were unclear.