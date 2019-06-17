Alligator found wedged under car in Florida garage

June 17 (UPI) -- A Florida resident whose roommate spotted an alligator in their garage filmed video of police working to get the gator back to the water.

"A gator was trapped under my car in my garage. My roommate spotted him as he was pulling in from work. He came running in and said, 'Bro, there is a gator under your car!'" the Osprey resident wrote.

The Sarasota Police Department was summoned to the scene and ended up having to use a jack to lift the back of the car, as the alligator had somehow managed to become wedged beneath the vehicle.

The video shows the alligator darting out from under the lifted car and being wrestled out of the garage by police.

The alligator, which did not appear to be injured, was released into a nearby body of water.