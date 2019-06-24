New Jersey pizzeria attempts world's largest pizza flag

June 24 (UPI) -- A New Jersey pizzeria is seeking a Guinness World Record title for a U.S. flag pizza measuring 9 feet by 4 feet.

Outta Hand Pizza provided the red, white and blue pie for Westfield's "Summer Movie Night Kickoff" event.

The pizza was cooked at the pizzeria and transported to the lower level parking of lot 3 at the Westfield Train Station with an escort that included Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro in a squad car with the lights flashing.

Pizzeria owner Burim Regjaj said the most difficult part of the flag pizza was figuring out how to do the blue sections. He said vegetables all appeared purple on the pizza, so they ended up using mozzarella dyed blue.

Mayor Shelley Brindle live-streamed video of the pizza being served at the event.

Regjaj said evidence is being submitted to Guinness World Records to have the creation certified.

"We will submit an application with Guinness Book of World Records for largest square pizza and for the largest Flag Pizza in the world," the pizzeria said in a Facebook post. "We will update you."