Rare blue lobster on display at Massachusetts restaurant

June 14 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts restaurant is showing off a rare catch -- a blue lobster -- but the crustacean won't end up on the menu.

Arnold's Lobster & Clam Bar in Eastham, in the Cape Cod area, said someone brought the lobster in after it was caught in the Atlantic Ocean.

The restaurant is inviting members of the public to come visit the unusual lobster while it temporarily lives at the eatery.

Arnold's said the lobster will eventually either be freed back into the ocean or will be donated to the New England Aquarium.

The University of Maine's Lobster Institute said only about 1 in 2 million lobsters feature the unusual blue coloration, which results from a genetic defect.