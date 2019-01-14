Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A rare calico lobster has been spared from the boiling pot thanks to its 1-in-30 million mutation and may be headed to the Georgia Aquarium.

The owner of Ocean City Seafood in Silver Spring, Md., noticed the lobster in a batch of crustaceans caught off the coast of Maine and set it aside from the other, more typically colored lobsters for sale at his store.

The owner consulted with the National Aquarium in Baltimore on how to care for the rare lobster, now named Eve. The crustacean lives in a saltwater tank at the store for the time being, but might wind up at the Georgia Aquarium.

"We're still in the very early planning stages of possibly caring for the lobster at the aquarium," Georgia Aquarium spokeswoman Paige Hale told the Baltimore Sun.

Ocean City spokeswoman Rita Montoya said the store's owners are determining the best permanent home for Eve.

"Our focus is making sure she she stays alive and is in an environment that is healthy," Montoya told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.