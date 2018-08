Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A Maine fisherman who hauled in a translucent "ghost lobster" off the state's coast snapped photos before returning the crustacean to the ocean.

Mike Billings posted photos to Facebook showing the translucent white lobster he caught off the coast of Stonington.

The lobster's lack of pigment is a trait found only in one out of every 100 million lobsters, experts said.

Billings said he threw the lobster back into the water because it was too small to keep.