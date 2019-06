June 14 (UPI) -- Greek chef Akis Petretzkis broke a Guinness World Record when he cooked up 3,378 burgers in the space of a single hour.

Petretzkis and his team assembled the 3,378 burgers Thursday in Thessaloniki, the last stop of the Coca-Cola & Akis Food Tour Festival.

A Guinness representative was on hand to verify the chef had broken the previous record for most burgers made within an hour, which stood at 2,200.

The burgers were distributed to spectators free of charge.