Florida man sees 'Avengers: Endgame' 114 times, aims for 200

June 13 (UPI) -- A Florida man who has seen Avengers: Endgame in theaters 114 times said he is aiming for 200 and a Guinness World Record.

Agustin Alanis, 30, said he has been going to see the movie, which is over three hours long, up to five times each weekend, with an aim to see it 200 times before it leaves theaters.

Alanis said he is hoping to capture a Guinness World Record for the number of times he's seen the superhero film.

The Marvel fan said he has surpassed the previous record for most cinematic productions attended -- same film. Anthony Mitchell set the record when he attended 103 screenings of Avengers: Infinity War.

Alanis tweeted a photo showing him posing alongside Mitchell, who he said inspired his own quest for the record.