June 13 (UPI) -- A Florida disc jockey is nearly halfway through his attempt to break a Guinness World Record by riding a giant Ferris wheel for more than 53 hours.

Jake "Paco" Navarro, an on-air personality with WDIZ-FM, boarded the Panama City Sky Wheel at 11 a.m. Wednesday and is aiming to remain on the ride for at least 53 hours to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

The current record is 52 hours, 3 minutes.

"The big question that everyone's been asking me is how I go to the restroom. One five minute break an hour, inside the gondola with me I have a cooler, I've got some snacks I've got a little desk set up where I can prop my laptop, I've got a phone charger," Navarro told WFOR-TV.

Navarro's record attempt is raising funds for the Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center.

"Not only are we raising money for the advocacy center here, but we're collecting toys for the Children's Center in Tallahassee," he said.