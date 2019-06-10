A lock of Ludwig van Beethoven's hair is scheduled to be auctioned this week and is projected to attract a high bid of $15,000-$19,000. Photo courtesy of Sotheby's

June 10 (UPI) -- A lock of Ludwig van Beethoven's hair is scheduled to be auctioned in Britain nearly 200 years after the German composer gave it to a contemporary.

Auction house Sotheby's said the lock of hair from the 19th century musician is scheduled to hit the auction block Tuesday, with high bids expected at between $15,000 and $19,000.

The auctioneer said the hair was given by Beethoven to contemporary Anton Halm as a gift for Halm's wife. Beethoven reportedly gave the lock of hair to Halm personally after declaring that a lock of hair Halm had procured from a third party was actually from a goat.

Sotheby's said the hair headed to auction is "indisputably human" and comes with a silk thread and a 19th century glazed oval frame.