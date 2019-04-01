Rare Harry Potter first edition with typos sells for $90,074

April 1 (UPI) -- A copy of the first book in the Harry Potter series featuring some rare typos sold for more than $90,000 in a London auction.

The specific edition is famed in the Potter fandom for containing a handful of typos, including misspelling the word "Philosopher" and the repetition of "1 wand" on the list of items the boy wizard needs to obtain for school.

"Like most enduring books aimed at younger readers, the Harry Potter books also have wide appeal to adults and there is a strong market among collectors for first editions. This copy is in excellent condition -- one of the very best I've seen," said Matthew Haley, Bonhams head of books and manuscripts.