June 3 (UPI) -- Police in Idaho responded to an elementary school where an education-minded escaped bull showed up on the wrong day for classes.

Nampa Police said officers were able to round up the loose bull Sunday morning and keep it contained in the yard at Endeavor Elementary School.

The bovine was loaded into a trailer and taken to a Caldwell animal shelter.

Police said the bull's owner was identified Sunday evening and plans were made to return the animal to its home.