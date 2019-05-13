Trending Stories

NYC waiter returns $424K check to customer despite no tip
Illinois woman finds clean snake in washing machine
New Jersey man records bears fighting in front yard
Company lists paid position for luxury yacht tester
Dog serving as school resource officer makes the yearbook

Photo Gallery

 
Babies cry as part of tradition in Asakusa Nakizumo festival

Latest News

Mount Blanc glacier reveals traces of Roman-era pollution
Packers' Aaron Rodgers makes 'Game of Thrones' cameo, runs from dragon
Police chase loose bull on Massachusetts highway
Pompeo cancels trip to Russia amid tensions with Iran
Randy Travis, wife Mary recall his recovery from stroke
 
Back to Article
/