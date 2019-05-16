May 16 (UPI) -- An Indiana sheriff's office said a deputy responded to a neighborhood to help capture an unusual escaped pet -- a bull.

The Noble County Sheriff's Department said Deputy Lock responded Wednesday to a neighborhood in Cromwell on a report of a bull on the loose.

"A kind neighbor was able to keep the bull calm and even lent Deputy Lock a leash," the department said in a Facebook post. "Deputy Lock quickly became attached to his new friend. He was even nicknamed 'Mud Pie' for the gift he left Deputy Lock, reminding him to clean his boots."

The department said the owner was later identified and "Mud Pie" was returned home.

"Deputy Lock has some boot cleaning to do!" the post said.