May 8 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri said a bull that escaped from a veterinary clinic was recaptured after running into a patrol vehicle, causing minor damage.

The Mexico Department of Public Safety said the bull escaped the Audrain Veterinary Clinic shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday and officers were summoned to the scene.

The department said officers were attempting to keep the bull away from traffic when the animal charged into a police car that was blocking its path.

The car sustained minor damage, but no one was injured, police said.

Veterinary clinic personnel and staff from the Midwest Exchange Regional Stockyards were able to capture the bull without any further incidents.