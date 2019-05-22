May 22 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts said they were unable to recapture an escaped emu that has been running loose for days.

Adams Police Lt. Anthony Beverly said calls about a large flightless bird on the loose have been pouring in since Monday.

"We have been getting several reports about an emu that has been loose, running around the city and at this point it is causing a traffic hazard," Beverly told NorthAdams.com. "We have to take care of this and figure it out."

Beverly said police and the local animal control officer have been attempting to capture the emu without injuring it.

"We are in the process of trying to use lassos and nooses," he said. "We had it cornered down here but he evaded us -- not many things do that but an emu does -- the saga continues."

Police said the emu is believed to have escaped from a local property, but its owner has not yet been identified.