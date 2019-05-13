May 13 (UPI) -- Police in Arizona said they corralled a loose emu when the escaped bird was spotted running loose through a neighborhood.

The Phoenix Police Department said the flightless bird was spotted about 6 a.m. Sunday in the area of 65th Street and Cactus Road in Scottsdale.

The department said a Scottsdale police officer was able to hold onto the emu until the owner could be identified with the help of social media.

Phoenix police said the "emu-sing story" had a happy ending when officers escorted the bird home.