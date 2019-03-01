March 1 (UPI) -- An emu was spotted running loose in a Virginia city just one day after another of the large flightless birds was captured in Pennsylvania.

Witness Lyn Richardson captured video Wednesday as the emu ran loose through Courthouse Park in Hanover, surprising several park visitors.

Hanover County Animal Control said they received at least four independent reports of an emu running loose in the area.

"Nothing surprises us these days," Animal Control Chief Jeffrey Parker told WRIC-TV.

"We ended seeing the emu several times but could not capture it," Parker said, "Once you get close to it, it kinda sped off pretty quick thru the woods."

Officials are searching for the emu and trying to locate its owner, Parker said.

"The things can travel for a good distance before they're either spotted by somebody or we find the owner, so it's always a mystery," he said.

The emu sightings occurred just one day after an emu that had been on the loose for at least a week was captured by authorities in York County, Pa. Police said they are still trying to determine where the emu escaped from.