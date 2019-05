May 17 (UPI) -- A shopping mall in Warsaw, Poland, has the world's largest terrarium, Guinness World Records confirmed on Friday.

The terrarium, defined as a sealed container in which plants are grown, weighs 2,244.74 pounds. The massive glass container, with the phrase "Najwieskszy las w slouiku," or "largest forest in a bottle" was created by Warsaw's Galeria Polnocna shopping mall, and sits within the 200-store mall.