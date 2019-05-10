May 10 (UPI) -- A Jewish school in Australia gathered 1,048 people to form the shape of a menorah and break a Guinness World Record.

Bialik College in Melbourne said the students and staff members were formed into the shape of a menorah and broke the Guinness record for the world's largest human seven-branched candelabrum.

The event Thursday was timed to coincide with Israeli Independence Day.

The school said official counters confirmed they surpassed the menorah created by more than 500 students from New Jersey school Ben Porat Yosef in 2017.