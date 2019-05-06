A giant box of instant noodles was cooked up in Japan to set the Guinness World Record for the world's largest tasting of instant noodles. Photo by digitalphotolinds/Pixabay.com

May 6 (UPI) -- A giant box of noodles was served to 579 people in Japan to break the Guinness record for the world's largest tasting event of instant noodles.

The 352 pounds of noodles were cooked in a giant version of a Maruka Foods brand yakisoba noodle box and served to 579 people Sunday at the event outside JR Isesaki Station in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand to confirm the event set the record for the world's largest tasting event of instant noodles.

The tasting, organized by Maruka Foods officials, coincided with the end of the Golden Week holidays, falling on Children's Day.