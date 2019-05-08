The Jewish Life Center in Johannesburg, South Africa, broke a Guinness World Record by constructing a doughnut tower measuring just under 60 inches tall. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

May 8 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced a Jewish group in South Africa broke the record for the world's tallest stack of doughnuts.

The record-keeping organization announced it has reviewed the evidence submitted by the Jewish Life Center in Johannesburg and verified the 59.84-inch stack, which included a total 3,1000 doughnuts, was a new world record.

Organizers of the attempt said they used several different software products to predict the structural integrity of the tower and they consulted with a structural engineer and an architect to help design a structure that wouldn't topple under its own weight.

The pyramid-shaped doughnut tower was disassembled and the baked goods were distributed to attendees of the center's Hanukkah event, with leftovers being donated to charities The Jewish Helping Hand and Yad Aharon.