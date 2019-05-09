May 9 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke his 100th Guinness World Record when he fit 100 lit candles in his mouth at one time.

David Rush, whose previous records include the most corn kernels eaten using a toothpick in three minutes, crammed the candles into his mouth at the TEDxBoise event.

A video of the attempt shows Rush, who uses his world record attempts to promote STEM education, placing the candles in his mouth before they are ignited by a member of his support team.

Rush holds the candles in his mouth for a full 30 seconds.

The previous record was 41 candles and was set in 2018 by Dinesh Shivnath Upadhyaya of Mumbai, India.