May 3 (UPI) -- A woman who just recently moved to South Carolina was welcomed to the neighborhood by an unusual scene -- an alligator ringing her doorbell.

Karen Alfano, who recently moved from New Jersey to Myrtle Beach, said she arrived home to see an alligator at her front door.

Alfano recorded video as the gator climbed onto its hind legs and appeared to ring the doorbell.

The recent transplant told WSOC-TV the encounter was "the coolest thing that could ever possibly happen to anyone."

The gator was removed by a trapper.