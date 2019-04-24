April 24 (UPI) -- Golf games at a South Carolina course came to an abrupt halt when a 400-pound alligator decided to brazenly stroll across the course.

Cory Grimes, assistant golf pro at Long Cove Club's Pete Dye golf course on Hilton Head Island, said golf games were halted Tuesday to give the 10-foot alligator a wide berth as it traveled across the course.

"It was moving from one lagoon to the next, and the golf course and the driving range were in the way," Grimes told the Hilton Head Island Packet.

The course shared a photo of the reptile on its Facebook page.

"Our special guest was running late for his tee time this morning at Long Cove Club!" the post said.

Grimes said several alligators are known to call the area around the course home, but they aren't normally as large as Tuesday's visitor, which was nicknamed "Big Daddy" by online commenters.