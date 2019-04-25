Alligator fights snake during PGA Tour stop in Louisiana

April 25 (UPI) -- An alligator stole the show at a PGA Tour stop in Louisiana when it quickly won a battle with a snake and made a meal of the smaller reptile.

The PGA Tour tweeted a short video showing the gator devouring the snake during the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, one of the PGA Tour's annual stops.

"When snake meets gator... Nature is scary in New Orleans," the tweet said.

Alligators are especially active in Louisiana right now because they are in the midst of their spring mating season, experts said.