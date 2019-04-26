April 26 (UPI) -- A Florida woman arrived home to find an alligator lurking around the house and captured video of the reptile banging on her glass door.

Donna Heiss said she pulled into the garage at her home in Palm Coast and heard her neighbors yelling for her to rush inside.

Heiss went in her home to discover an alligator was banging on the glass of her front door.

The resident posted video footage to Facebook showing the gator banging on the glass door and standing on its hind legs to look in through another window.

A trapper summoned to remove the alligator estimated it was 7-8 feet long.