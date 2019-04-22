April 22 (UPI) -- Firefighter sin Florida said they stopped to help what appeared to be an unconscious person late at night and discovered it was actually an 11-foot alligator.

Miami Fire Rescue said the crew was heading back to their station about 11 p.m. Friday when they spotted what appeared to be a person in distress in a residential neighborhood.

"As they got closer, they noticed that this was not a person but actually an 11-foot alligator," Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told WVSN-TV.

The firefighters kept an eye on the reptile and summoned Miami Police, who in turn called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

"For about an hour, they monitored this alligator, along with Miami Police, as it continued to make its way further into the residential neighborhood," Carroll said.

He said the FWC trapper arrived just as the alligator had wandered into an elderly couple's back yard. He said the alligator broke through a chain-link fence to enter the yard.

"We watched that gator go through that fence like nothing," Carroll told the Miami Herald.

He said the trapper decided to euthanize the big alligator due to safety concerns.

"The ground is wet, the alligator is wet. He didn't want to take a chance, so the trapper made the decision to put the alligator down," he said.