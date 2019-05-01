South Carolina man wins $1 million lottery jackpot on his birthday

A South Carolina man won a $1 million lottery jackpot on his birthday. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

May 1 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man's $1 million lottery jackpot came at the just the right time for a special gift -- his birthday.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Hollywood man bought himself a Carolina Millions scratch-off ticket for his birthday at the Road Runner convenience store in Hollywood.

"It's my present," the man told lottery officials.

Birthday luck was on the man's side and he claimed a $1 million top prize, officials said.

The Road Runner store was awarded a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.