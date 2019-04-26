A Michigan woman won a $4 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket just one month after claiming a $2,000 prize from the same game. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

April 26 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman won a $4 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket -- just one month after winning $2,000 from the same game.

The 60-year-old Genesee County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she had good reason to pick the $150,000 Payout scratch-off when she visited the Meijer store in Burton.

"I buy my tickets every day from the same store and decided to purchase the $150,000,000 Payout ticket after winning $2,000 on it a month ago," the woman said.

The game's luck held out for the player and she scored her second big prize -- $4 million.

"I was scratching the ticket and when I saw the star, I knew I won something. I saw the '4MIL,' underneath and at first I was confused until I realized it meant I won $4 million. I was in shock. All I could think was 'What am I going to do and who am I going to tell?'" she said.