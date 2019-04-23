A Michigan woman said a mistake about her daughter's age led her to win a $78,000 lottery jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

April 23 (UPI) --

A Michigan woman said she owes her $78,000 lottery jackpot to a mistake she made about her own child's age.

Antoinette Ousley of Inkster was one of two people to match all numbers in the Fantasy Five drawing April 15, earning her half of the $156,090 jackpot, $78,045.

Ousley told Michigan Lottery officials she recognized her numbers right away when she checked the Michigan Lottery app.

"I was eating dinner and remembered I had to check the winning numbers from the drawing the night before. I pulled them up on the Lottery app, and right when I saw them I knew I won," Ousley said. "I started hyperventilating because I was so excited."

Ousley said she quickly realized that making a mistake had led her to the prize.

"I play the same set of numbers every day, which are a combination of my kids birth dates and ages. One of them just had a birthday and I forgot to switch the number '19' to '20,' but it ended up paying off!" she said.

The winner said she is planning to use her winnings to buy a house.

"It is awesome to such win a big prize, I feel so blessed," Ousley said.