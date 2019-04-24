Maryland man claims third big lottery prize in two years

A Maryland man collected his third major lottery jackpot in only two years. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

April 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland man collected a $10,010 lottery jackpot -- his third major prize in the span of only two years.

The 57-year-old man from Largo, Prince George's County, told Maryland Lottery officials he had a gut feeling that led him to play the Trifecta numbers 12, 7 and 9 on five races in virtual horse racing game Racetrax.

The final race ended up earning the man a $10,010 jackpot.

The win came after he scored two Racetrax jackpots in 2018 -- one for $12,400 and the other for $224,529, the second-largest prize in the history of the game.

"I thank God for this," he said. "The past wins have helped me when my seasonal work has slowed. Now, it's going to help me on my way to retirement."