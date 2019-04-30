New Jersey man collects lottery jackpots two years apart

A New Jersey man won a $3 million lottery prize only two years after collecting his first major jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man collected a $3 million lottery jackpot just two years after he won more than $730,000 from another game.

Eugene Martellio of Vineland told New Jersey Lottery officials he had a feeling the $3,000,000 CA$H OUT scratch-off ticket he bought from Dante Car Wash in Vineland wasn't going to be a winner, so he only scratched off the bar code to use the scanner on the counter.

The scanner didn't show the results, so Martellio gave the ticket to the clerk, who discovered it was a $3 million top-prize winner.

Martellio, a long-time lottery enthusiast, previously scored a $730,361 jackpot from a Jersey Cash 5 drawing in 2017.