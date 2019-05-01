Curious seagulls become stars of London traffic camera

May 1 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in London shared unusual traffic camera footage of a pair of seagulls that have become fascinated with the camera.

Transport for London shared photos and video showing the two seagulls blocking most of the camera's view as they stare directly into it.

Officials said the gulls first encountered the camera, located near the Blackwall Tunnel in Poplar, on Monday and have been making frequent visits since.

The seagulls have been nicknamed "Graeme" and "Steve" and officials joked that have been "helping out at beak times."