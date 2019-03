March 25 (UPI) -- Bird imitation experts gathered in Belgium to spar with their best squawks at the European Gull Screeching Championship.

The contest in Adinkerke saw seagull imitators attempting their best bird calls Sunday to win the grand prize: a basket of Belgian beers.

The winning calls were screeched by Reggy Laatsch, 31, from Amsterdam, and Bregje Iding, 21, from Hasselt, Belgium.

Organizers said participants came from all over Europe to show off their gull-calling skills.