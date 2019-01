Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A visitor to a Florida beach climbed a pier to rescue a seagull with plastic wound around its neck and the encounter was caught on video.

Emily Krause captured video Wednesday showing her friend, Tara Russell, climbing on a pier at a St. Petersburg beach to reach the distressed seagull.

Russell grabs hold of the bird and pulls the plastic from its neck before releasing it.

"Don't litter," Krause wrote.