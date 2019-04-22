Truck driver rescues fox with milk carton on its head

April 22 (UPI) -- A truck driver who spotted a fox with a milk carton stuck on its head next to an Argentina road pulled over and filmed his rescue.

Eduardo Lito Nunez said he was driving in Punta Arenas when he spotted the fox in the distance and decided to come to its aid.

Nunez retrieved a pair of gloves from his truck and used his phone to film as he pulled the carton from the fox's head.

"Look at this. It is free, we removed it. We did our good deed of the day!" the truck driver says in the video.