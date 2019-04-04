Animal rescuers responded to a British home to rescue a fox that got its head stuck in a plastic tub. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

April 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a resident who heard knocking outside their home discovered a fox with a plastic tub stuck on its head.

The RSPCA said the resident alerted the organization Thursday morning that a fox had its head stuck inside a white plastic tub that appeared to have once contained supplement powder or protein powder in Mexborough, near Doncaster.

"We were called shortly after 6am this morning to the distressed fox who had a white plastic tub stuck on her head," RSPCA Inspector Sandra Dransfield said. "The callers could hear something knocking outside their house and opened the door to see the fox thrashing around with the tub on her head."

Dransfield said the fox could have died if the tub had remained.

"We used bolt cutters, scissors and a knife to very carefully cut the opening of the container and prise it off the fox's head," she said. "Thankfully, the fox wasn't at all injured and was otherwise in really good condition so we released her there and then so she could head back to her den."