April 5 (UPI) -- A fisherman in Russia came to the rescue of a fox that ended up stranded on a chunk of floating ice.

The video shows the fisherman driving his motorboat in Shlisselburg when he spots a fox stranded on a piece of ice floating far out into the water.

The man approaches the fox and uses his boat to push the ice closer to shore.

The fox jumps off once the ice is near the shoreline and is able to swim the rest of the way to dry land.