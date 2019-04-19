Canadian company breaks Guinness record for high fives

April 19 (UPI) -- Workers at the Johnston Group in Winnipeg said they decided to mark National High Five Day by breaking the Guinness record for most high fives in a relay in three minutes, which currently stands at 492 after being set in July 2017 in London.

The group of 33 employees said they spent months practicing for the record on their lunch breaks.

"It took us a while to get a technique, and we realized, how can we be faster?" employee Stacey Klassen told CTV News. "Every time we would try to better ourselves."

The team made three official attempts Thursday, ending with totals of 494, 489 and finally 509.

The company said it is submitting video and other evidence to Guinness for official recognition.