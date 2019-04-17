New Zealand teen attempting playground swing record

April 17 (UPI) -- A New Zealand teenager is attempting to break a Guinness World Record by spending more than 32 hours using a playground swing.

Charlie O'Brien, 16, started swinging at 6 a.m. Wednesday on the swing set at Taradale Park in Hawke's Bay and his goal is to last for 40 hours, but he only needs to beat 32 to capture the Guinness World Record.

O'Brien said the idea started as a joke between friends but soon escalated to an official record attempt.

The teenager has four people with him at all times, a requirement set by Guinness, and he is allowed a 5-minute break once an hour for eating, drinking and bathroom time.

"Lots of mental strength I don't doubt my ability to do it...but I'm not looking forward to it either," O'Brien told One News a few hours into his attempt.