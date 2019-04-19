Man sees 'Captain Marvel' 116 times to break Guinness record

April 19 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man said he broke a Guinness World Record -- his fifth such accomplishment -- by going to see Captain Marvel 116 times in the theaters.

Steve Ruppel of Weston said he has spent 12,268 minutes watching the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, which stars Brie Larson as the titular hero, after discovering there was a Guinness record at stake.

"I thought it was the most insane thing ever, I thought it was impossible. I wasn't even sure why it was even a record, but I thought after a while 'I should probably do that,'" Ruppel told WSAW-TV.

He said he needed to go to at least 104 screenings to break the current record for most times seeing the same movie in the theater, but he decided to make it 116 while collecting the evidence required by Guinness.

"To be official, I have to have certain pictures taken, like in front of a movie poster, and I need to have two written witness statements saying that I was actually there," he said. "So I'm trying to think, if anyone wanted to break this, I really don't want to re-break it. Cause this has been pretty tough. It's been a finite amount of time, but I don't think I'm going to try this one again."

Ruppel has four previous Guinness records to his name including running a half marathon while wearing the most number of shirts and the fastest time to drink 1 liter of gravy -- 1 minute, 12.5 seconds.

He said the multiple Captain Marvel viewings allowed him to take in some details other movie-goers likely missed.

"So there's one particular scene in the movie where in the background there's a calendar. And it says June of 1995. And then later on in that particular day, there's a full moon. So at the end, I just Googled when there was a full moon in June of 1995. And it came out to be Tuesday, June 13th of 1995," he said.