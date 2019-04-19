Alligator, ferret seized from home in California

April 19 (UPI) -- The Hollister Police Department said officers joined personnel from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Unified Narcotic Enforcement Team in executing a search warrant for possession of restricted species on the home in Hollister.

"During the search warrant, officers located a 5-foot alligator, a ferret and a small indoor marijuana grow," the department said. "The animals were seized to be taken to a properly permitted facility and plants taken as evidence."

Police said no one was home at the time of the search and no arrests were made.