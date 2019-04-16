Alligator captured at Florida Walmart

April 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said sheriff's deputies and a professional trapper were summoned to eject an 8 1/2-foot alligator found at a Walmart store.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call about an alligator at the Walmart in Wimauma and they arrived to find the 8 1/2-foot reptile.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission dispatched a trapper to the scene and deputies helped load the gator into their pickup truck.

There were no injuries to Walmart shoppers or the alligator, deputies said.