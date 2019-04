April 15 (UPI) -- A Florida man captured video as police worked to remove a large alligator found taking an early morning swim in his backyard pool.

Greg Budd of Fort Myers said the gator was first spotted in the early hours when it made loud noises near his back door, and police arrived to find the reptile had moved to the pool.

Budd recorded video of a trapper using a catch pole to pull the gator from the water.

The homeowner said the alligator was estimated at about 300 pounds.