April 8 (UPI) -- Texas college students attending an off-campus outdoor party captured video of the moment the gathering was interrupted by escaped bulls.

The Prairie View A&M University students said they were at the party Saturday night when the bulls, which some witnesses said may have been longhorns, appeared suddenly and started chasing revelers.

Witnesses said the bulls, which are believed to gotten loose from a nearby field, were rounded up by a group of people on horses and led away.

No one at the party was injured.